Emanuel Emegha Jean Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace StrasbourgGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Crystal Palace and Chelsea to go head-to-head for Strasbourg star Emanuel Emegha as Eagles seek Jean-Philippe Mateta replacement but face uphill battle due to Clearlake ownership of French club

E. EmeghaJ. MatetaStrasbourgLigue 1Crystal PalacePremier LeagueChelseaTransfers

Crystal Palace and Chelsea are set to enter a battle for Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha as the Eagles look for a Jean-Philippe Mateta replacement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Crystal Palace expecting Mateta's departure
  • The Eagles are interested in Strabourg's Emegha
  • Chelsea also interested in their sister club's striker
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱