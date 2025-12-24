'It doesn’t look so bad' - Crystal Palace boss Olivier Glasner eases concern over USMNT defender Chris Richards after being stretchered off vs. Arsenal

Richards suffered the injury in the 69th minute when he challenged Gabriel Jesus for an aerial ball. While the duel itself appeared routine, with the Arsenal striker winning the header, Richards landed awkwardly and immediately showed signs of discomfort. After initially attempting to continue, the 25-year-old soon collapsed to the turf, clutching his right ankle as Palace’s medical staff rushed to his aid.

“Oh yes, he got a knock on his foot, and it had to be stitched,” Glasner said after the match. “But it doesn’t look so bad. I don’t know if it’s possible for him on Sunday, but hopefully, in the new year that he’s back because, of course, we struggled a little bit then with tall players because he’s one of our best headers, and we had to take him off, and Will Hughes comes in.

“So, because we didn’t have a tall player or a tall defender on the bench, I think the players did well, yeah.”

The severity of the injury became more apparent when medical personnel removed Richards’ boot, revealing blood on his sock. After several minutes of treatment during a stoppage in play, the American was carefully placed on a stretcher and carried off in the 75th minute, replaced by Will Hughes as Palace attempted to hold on late.