Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Croatia 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and as ever the iconic checkered pattern have ist.

You know the distinctive look of a Croatian kit when you see one, and for the World Cup 2026, Nike have drawn inspiration from a defining moment in the nation’s football history - its iconic 1990 match against the United States. At the time, Croatia was stepping onto the global stage with a new identity and unmistakable pride.

More than 35 years later, the collection honours that formative era, reconnecting Croatia’s rise as a football nation with the confidence and consistency it carries today. The design reflects continuity, resilience and the enduring strength of Croatian identity.

Here’s everything you need to know about Croatia's 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits