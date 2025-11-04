PUMA/Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo & Co set to wear stunning Eusebio-inspired 'Black Panther' kit in Portugal's World Cup qualifying clash with Armenia
Eusebio honoured by PUMA and Portugal
Before Ronaldo came along, Eusebio was arguably Portugal's greatest ever player. Six decades on from his Ballon d'Or success, PUMA have tried to honour his legacy with two words defenders feared most: Pantera Negra (Black Panther). Limited to 1965 pieces, the shirt comes pre-embellished with #13 on both the front and back - honouring Eusebio’s iconic number. The kit features the PUMA Cat logo and FPF crest in gold material, a flat knit collar and cuffs, and the ‘Pantera Negra’ back-neck sign off. The new collection also features a custom anthem jacket.
Eusebio's widow touched by gesture
Eusebio married Flora Burheim in 1965, and together they had two daughters, Carla and Sandra. She survives him following his death in 2014, and 11 years on from his passing, his widow has admitted that this PUMA shirt project "fills her with pride".
"When PUMA reached out to us and shared what they had in mind, I felt deeply moved and honored. Eusébio had a very close relationship with the brand and a sincere friendship with its founder, Mr. Rudolf Dassler. Seeing his memory now honored in such a beautiful and meaningful project fills me with pride. I’m sure Eusébio would be very happy with this tribute," she said.
Joao Cardoso, the chief marketing and commercial officer at the Portugal FA, added: "Eusébio represents passion, talent, and pride for Portugal. Sixty years after his Ballon d’Or win, his legacy remains alive, inspiring not only those who knew his greatness but also future generations of Portuguese players. The Portuguese Football Federation, in partnership with PUMA, celebrates this legend with a unique kit that blends tradition and innovation, honoring the past and shaping the future of Portuguese football."
'Celebrating a football legend'
Marco Mueller, PUMA’s senior director of product line management performance apparel, said that this tribute shirt is an excellent way to honour a Portuguese great in Eusebio.
"Eusébio’s legacy transcends generations, and this tribute kit reflects his enduring influence on Portuguese football and global sport," stated Mueller. "By merging heritage-inspired design with modern innovation, we’re celebrating not only a football legend but also the culture and passion that make the game timeless."
Although this shirt will be debuted for one game only by Ronaldo and Co when Portugal host Armenia in World Cup qualifying on November 16, the kit is on sale as of today.
Eusebio forever in Portugal's hearts
When Eusebio died, Portugal was in mourning for one of their legends. Shortly after his death, Ronaldo was asked about the great man, and he replied with a glowing tribute.
"The feeling is one of sadness. Eusebio was a very important person for Portugal, a real national icon, and he has passed away. Of course, that's extremely sad for all Portuguese people and the whole world, but that's part of life, too," he said. "We'll all be gone one day, and that's why we need to focus on the positive things that happened, and the same goes for his life. He was a very important player, he did a lot of positive things and won many trophies with the national team and for his clubs, especially for Benfica. He will remain in our hearts forever."
Fast forward to the present, and the Al-Nassr star is targeting a remarkable 1,000 goals in his career. At present, the 40-year-old has a whopping 952 goals to his name, along with 259 assists. And according to Ace Odds, the former Real Madrid star is likely to hit that milestone. Based on his minutes-per-goal ratio throughout his career of 111.2, he has been predicted to hit the 1,000 mark in April 2027, when he is 42. Whether he is still playing then remains to be seen, but Ronaldo is expected to line up for Portugal against Armenia, and potentially against Ireland three days earlier as Roberto Martinez's side aim to book their place at the 2026 World Cup.
