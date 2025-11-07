Cristiano Ronaldo is king! Two Tottenham stars snub Micky van de Ven to name CR7's iconic strike as best goal they've ever seen

Unsurprisingly, Van de Van’s solo masterpiece has been the subject of much discussion at Tottenham’s training ground. For many of those watching on, from the pitch and the stands, said strike is the greatest that they have ever seen.

Not everybody falls into that category, though, with there plenty of current Spurs stars that are happy to cast their mind a little further back in order to find the pick of the goals that they have witnessed live.

Wales international Johnson went for a goal registered for his boyhood club Nottingham Forest - a spectacular free-kick from Lewis McGugan - while sticking with the Reds theme, Djed Spence picked his own effort scored against QPR during a loan spell at the City Ground.

Archie Gray also offered a nod to former employers, as he plumped for Patrick Bamford’s stunning volley for Leeds in an FA Cup clash with Peterborough, and Xavi Simons went for Lionel Messi’s iconic effort for Barcelona against Bayern Munich in the Champions League - as he left Jerome Boateng chasing shadows.

Brazilian forward Richarlison went for a legendary overhead kick from Ronaldo, as did CR7’s fellow Portuguese Joao Palhinha. That acrobatic goal was recorded for Real Madrid during a European outing against Juventus in April 2018.

Plenty of Van de Ven’s current team-mates were happy to side with him in the best goal debate, including Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr, Wilson Odobert, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Mohammed Kudus and Kota Takai. The man himself went for a goal from Max Arnold for Wolfsburg against Mainz.