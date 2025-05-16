Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' rich-list for fifth time but Lionel Messi drops two spots! Financial battle between GOATs takes new twist as Kylian Mbappe plummets out of top ten

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' 2025 list of the Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the world while Lionel Messi has dropped down two spots.

Lionel Messi drops down two spots in Forbes' list

Mbappe out of Top 10 - Benzema remains eighth