Cristiano Ronaldo's sister tears into 'ball boy' Antonio Cassano as she jumps to defence of Al-Nassr superstar after 'doesn't know how to play football' dig from ex-Real Madrid striker C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has hit back at former Italy and Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano after he verbally attacked the Al-Nassr star.