Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal reportedly concerned over Azteca delays ahead of Mexico friendly

Concern is mounting in Portugal over the status of Mexico City’s historic Estadio Azteca, recently rebranded as Estadio Banorte, as renovation work continues less than two months before a scheduled friendly against Mexico.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, members of the Portuguese national team’s coaching staff and federation officials are uneasy about whether the stadium will meet required safety and logistical standards in time for the March 28 match. The report suggests delays could, in a worst-case scenario, prompt FIFA to reconsider not only the friendly but potentially other World Cup-related fixtures if key construction phases are not completed on schedule.

The match is expected to draw global attention, particularly with the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in what would be his first appearance in Mexico.