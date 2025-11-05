Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals most expensive thing he's ever bought as Al-Nassr superstar compares becoming a billionaire to winning the Ballon d'Or
First footballer to become a billionaire
In the summer, Ronaldo signed the most lucrative contract extension in sporting history with Al-Nassr as he put pen to paper on a fresh two-year deal. The 40-year-old is now earning a whopping £178m-a-year in wages, which is £488,000-a-day. He is also believed to have received a signing-on fee worth £24.5m ($32.8m/€28.2m), which will increase to £38m ($51m/€43.8m) if he enters the second year of his contract.
In October, U.S. publication Bloomberg reported that following the new contract extension, the ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star became the first footballer on the planet to become a billionaire as his net worth now stands at $1.4 billion (£1.04bn/€1.2bn).
Ronaldo's prized possession
Speaking on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', Ronaldo revealed that the biggest purchase of his life so far was a customised private jet, which set him back approximately €50m. The Portugal star said: "The most expensive thing I've ever bought? An aeroplane, yes. I've had my aeroplane since I was 30, but I changed it a year ago, so it was a bit expensive. I have a [Bombardier] Global Express [model 6500]. I don’t spend money [just because]… For example, I can buy whatever I want, but I don’t need it. Three days ago I bought a car, but it’s for my collection. It’s like buying a painting. I’m not going to drive that car, it’s an investment. I don’t know how many cars I have, I don’t count. It’s normal, I’m not trying to be humble, it’s a fact. Honestly, if I had to bet, I’d say 41, 42. I don’t know, I swear I don’t know. I love Bugattis, they’re different beasts. I never drive. I spent a week in Madrid and didn’t even go to the garage to see if the cars were there. The day I left, the two Bugattis went for inspection and came back, I looked at them, they’re clean, they’re good, they’re going to the garage. I’m honest, cars are no longer a passion. I don’t drive much in Saudi Arabia and the traffic is terrible, but when we go back home there isn’t any. Yesterday I even drove home in my new BMW, given by Al Nassr to all the players, but I hadn’t driven for six months."
'Numbers don't lie'
Ronaldo added on becoming a billionaire: "I knew this was going to happen, I was prepared. It was a matter of time. Honestly, I was very happy. It was like winning a Ballon d'Or, because you have your goals of having a house, a car, and it was my goal to reach that number. Honestly. I'm not obsessed with money, because it can help you in many ways, but when you reach a certain level it doesn't matter anymore, but it's good to have more, because we are human, we are never happy with what we have. There are things more important than money, but I was very happy because it was one of my goals, besides football, trophies, Ballon d'Ors, Champions League. At 39, I reached that number and I was very proud.
"In football, I'm the only one. It doesn't surprise me much; the numbers don't lie. If you look at so many records in football, I'm at the top of the list, so it's just another one. Honestly, it doesn't surprise me because I knew my potential in football and outside of it. I knew I was going to reach that number for many reasons."
When will Ronaldo retire?
When asked about his retirement plans, the veteran striker replied: "I think I'll be prepared. It will be tough, yes, it will be difficult. I'll probably cry, that's normal. I cry easily, I don't like to hold back my feelings. It will be very difficult, but I've been preparing for my future since I was 25, so I think I'll be able to handle it. Nothing will compare to football, the adrenaline of scoring goals, that will end.
"Everything has a beginning and an end, so I think I'll be prepared. I have other passions, I'll have more time for myself, for my family, my children. I want to follow in Cristiano Jr.'s footsteps, because it's the age when people do stupid things, because I did the same. I want to be more present and then I have my hobbies. Watching UFC, I like padel. I want to learn more about my business. I'll never be a YouTuber, but I'll also spend more time on that."
The Al-Nassr captain is expected to be back in action for his club on Wednesday as the Saudi Pro League giants take on India's FC Goal in an AFC Champions League Two clash in Riyadh.
