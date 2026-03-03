Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet leaves Saudi Arabia for Madrid after U.S. embassy hit by Iranian drones

The U.S. embassy in Riyadh was hit by destructive drones during a night-time raid, with Iranian state media claiming that a building in Bahrain has also been destroyed. Foreign nationals have taken to fleeing the Middle East amid fears for their safety.

Ronaldo may have formed part of that mass exodus, alongside partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children, with the Daily Mail among those to report on how his luxury private plane has left Saudi Arabia and headed to Europe.

A flight tracker shows the Bombardier Global Express aircraft spent seven hours in the air before arriving in Madrid. It departed at 8:00pm and landed in the Spanish capital just before 1:00am local time. Flightradar24 shows that Ronaldo’s jet headed over Egypt and the Mediterranean before reaching its destination.

American citizens based in several Middle Eastern countries have been advised by the U.S. State Department to leave the region due to ongoing safety risks. There are said to be 94,000 British citizens looking for a way out of Dubai, with a host of celebrities caught up in the scary attacks - with updates being shared on social media.