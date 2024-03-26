Cristiano-Ronaldo-Dalot-PortugalGetty/GOAL/IG:@cristiano
Ritabrata Banerjee

Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles on Portugal plane as he reunites with ex-Man Utd team-mate Diogo Dalot ahead of final Euro 2024 warm-up game - while sporting stylish pair of glasses

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalDiogo DalotSlovenia vs PortugalSloveniaFriendliesManchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with former Manchester United team-mate Diogo Dalot on the Portugal squad plane ahead of facing Slovenia.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo caught up with Dalot
  • Portugal squad travelled to Slovenia on Monday
  • Set to play final Euro 2024 warm up game

Editors' Picks