Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lionel Messi Cristiano RonaldoGetty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo MLS transfer prediction made by ex-Man Utd striker as date set for when Al-Nassr superstar could join Lionel Messi in America

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham sees no reason why his fellow Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo could not join Lionel Messi in MLS at some stage. The 1999 Treble winner has told GOAL when CR7 could go chasing the American dream, how far beyond the age of 42 the Portuguese GOAT will play, and whether his goals numbers will ever be repeated.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2025Getty

    Evergreen CR7: Portuguese GOAT showing no sign of slowing down

    There is no sign of Ronaldo slowing down any time soon, with the evergreen frontman fast approaching his 41st birthday. He has signed a contract with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr that is due to run until 2027. 

    More major honours are being pursued in the Middle East, alongside a third consecutive Golden Boot, and no indication has been offered that retirement will be taken in the short-term future. Ronaldo is expected to grace a sixth World Cup finals with Portugal this summer, as he enters that tournament as captain of his country.

    He has 226 caps and 143 international goals to his name - as the record books are rewritten - and is being tipped by some to continue through to the 2030 World Cup, as games at that event will take place in his homeland.

    • Advertisement

  • How long will Ronaldo play for? Sheringham's prediction

    That may be a tad ambitious, but Sheringham - who played into his 40s as a Premier League performer - can see Ronaldo extending his career beyond the end of another lucrative extension in Riyadh.

    The United great, speaking in association with Mr Q, told GOAL when asked if he sees CR7 pushing on into his mid 40s: “I do. It’s all about keeping yourself fit and healthy, staying away from injuries. He’s got a proper body, he’s like a machine that looks after him on the football pitch. He is playing in a league where it won’t be so hard on him week in, week out. I can see him playing for a good few years yet. I think he might go to 44.”

    Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi 2025Getty/GOAL

    Could Ronaldo & Messi join forces in MLS?

    As a stakeholder in Al-Nassr, Ronaldo may agree to remain in Saudi Arabia. It could, however, be that he is tempted to take on a new challenge in 2027. A return to his roots at Sporting has been speculated on for some time.

    Fans across the globe would also like to see two eternal rivals grace the same team before their respective careers are brought to a close. Asked if Ronaldo will be seen in Europe again, or whether he could join Messi at Inter Miami, Sheringham said: “I don’t think so [return to Europe]. I think he would do it in America, without a doubt. He might wait until he is 44/45 before he goes.”

    Another ex-United star, Brazilian World Cup winner Kleberson, told GOAL recently - having spent time in the United States himself - when quizzed on whether Ronaldo and Messi could join forces: “Wow, imagine that happening, America is going to go crazy! They are going to sell everything to have those two guys together. In one locker room - Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and maybe Neymar. It’s a dream team!”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • No repeats: Ronaldo's numbers will never be matched

    For now, Ronaldo is focused on chasing down trophies with Al-Nassr and moving ever closer to 1,000 competitive goals. As a former striker Sheringham, considers those numbers to be mind-boggling.

    Asked if we will ever see anything like them again, the ex-England international added: “I don’t think we will. Not in this modern game where people get looked after, people get rested, get left out, rotations and all that. I certainly wasn’t happy about it as a player, that rotation situation. I definitely know Ronaldo won’t want that either. While you are young you want to be playing football. He won’t be happy with that.”

    Ronaldo has been warned that remarkable individual standards will need to be maintained in order to retain a starting berth with Portugal, as national team coach Roberto Martinez is prepared to make tough selection calls.

    He will, however, be given the chance to open that competition - with the skipper’s armband in place - and remains determined to emulate the achievements of Argentine icon Messi when it comes to capturing a global crown.

Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
0