Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo MLS transfer prediction made by ex-Man Utd striker as date set for when Al-Nassr superstar could join Lionel Messi in America
- Getty
Evergreen CR7: Portuguese GOAT showing no sign of slowing down
There is no sign of Ronaldo slowing down any time soon, with the evergreen frontman fast approaching his 41st birthday. He has signed a contract with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr that is due to run until 2027.
More major honours are being pursued in the Middle East, alongside a third consecutive Golden Boot, and no indication has been offered that retirement will be taken in the short-term future. Ronaldo is expected to grace a sixth World Cup finals with Portugal this summer, as he enters that tournament as captain of his country.
He has 226 caps and 143 international goals to his name - as the record books are rewritten - and is being tipped by some to continue through to the 2030 World Cup, as games at that event will take place in his homeland.
How long will Ronaldo play for? Sheringham's prediction
That may be a tad ambitious, but Sheringham - who played into his 40s as a Premier League performer - can see Ronaldo extending his career beyond the end of another lucrative extension in Riyadh.
The United great, speaking in association with Mr Q, told GOAL when asked if he sees CR7 pushing on into his mid 40s: “I do. It’s all about keeping yourself fit and healthy, staying away from injuries. He’s got a proper body, he’s like a machine that looks after him on the football pitch. He is playing in a league where it won’t be so hard on him week in, week out. I can see him playing for a good few years yet. I think he might go to 44.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty/GOAL
Could Ronaldo & Messi join forces in MLS?
As a stakeholder in Al-Nassr, Ronaldo may agree to remain in Saudi Arabia. It could, however, be that he is tempted to take on a new challenge in 2027. A return to his roots at Sporting has been speculated on for some time.
Fans across the globe would also like to see two eternal rivals grace the same team before their respective careers are brought to a close. Asked if Ronaldo will be seen in Europe again, or whether he could join Messi at Inter Miami, Sheringham said: “I don’t think so [return to Europe]. I think he would do it in America, without a doubt. He might wait until he is 44/45 before he goes.”
Another ex-United star, Brazilian World Cup winner Kleberson, told GOAL recently - having spent time in the United States himself - when quizzed on whether Ronaldo and Messi could join forces: “Wow, imagine that happening, America is going to go crazy! They are going to sell everything to have those two guys together. In one locker room - Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and maybe Neymar. It’s a dream team!”
No repeats: Ronaldo's numbers will never be matched
For now, Ronaldo is focused on chasing down trophies with Al-Nassr and moving ever closer to 1,000 competitive goals. As a former striker Sheringham, considers those numbers to be mind-boggling.
Asked if we will ever see anything like them again, the ex-England international added: “I don’t think we will. Not in this modern game where people get looked after, people get rested, get left out, rotations and all that. I certainly wasn’t happy about it as a player, that rotation situation. I definitely know Ronaldo won’t want that either. While you are young you want to be playing football. He won’t be happy with that.”
Ronaldo has been warned that remarkable individual standards will need to be maintained in order to retain a starting berth with Portugal, as national team coach Roberto Martinez is prepared to make tough selection calls.
He will, however, be given the chance to open that competition - with the skipper’s armband in place - and remains determined to emulate the achievements of Argentine icon Messi when it comes to capturing a global crown.
Advertisement