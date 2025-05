Cristiano Ronaldo fired a message of relief after his awful penalty miss went unpunished in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Khaleej.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr beat Al-Khaleej 2-0

Ronaldo missed a penalty, but later redeemed himself

Sent out a message to fans after earning the three points Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱