'Football won't be the same' - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi critics told to enjoy Portugal and Argentina icons while they're still around as ex-Man Utd star Nani labels ex-team-mate 'a machine'

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani wants fans to enjoy the final years of the glittering careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nani urges fans to stop criticising Ronaldo and Messi

Admits 'football won't be the same' when the duo retire

Labels CR7 'a machine' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱