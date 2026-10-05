Cristiano Ronaldo's international future in doubt? FPF president addresses 'misunderstanding' as Al-Nassr superstar leaves Portugal camp

Despite the brewing storm, Portuguese federation president Proenca has firmly backed the national team captain. He sought to calm the situation by reminding supporters of Ronaldo’s historic contributions to the country.

"We are talking about the greatest player of all time, a player who has given more than two decades to Portuguese soccer," Proenca stated, as quoted by ESPN.

"He will always be part of this squad if he is technically fit to play. Cristiano knows this. He knows that is the sentiment. What happened was a misunderstanding that needs to be resolved internally."