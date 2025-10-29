Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional eight-word message to Al-Nassr team-mates after seeing ANOTHER trophy route close with King's Cup defeat to 10-man Al-Ittihad
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beaten by Benzema brilliance
Although Al-Nassr started the game on the front foot, Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s old Real Madrid team-mate turned rival, struck first in the 15th minute after latching onto a slick through-ball from Moussa Diaby. However, Ronaldo, unwilling to let the game slip, soon turned provider. He teed up Angelo Gabriel, who unleashed a thunderous shot into the top corner to make it 1–1 on the half-hour mark. The scales were evenly balanced until Houssem Aouar pounced on a defensive lapse to restore Al-Ittihad’s lead, just before the half-time break. Ronaldo & Co. came out of the tunnel like a team on a mission, and they were lent a helping hand when Al-Ittihad were reduced to 10 men after Ahmed Al Julaydan was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Aiman Yahya.
Nonetheless, what followed was a storm of frustration. Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane both squandered golden chances to equalise. Whereas Ronaldo, desperate for his 951st career strike, saw his looping header skim agonisingly over the crossbar. Al-Nassr fired 22 shots, with five on target, but couldn’t break down an Al-Ittihad defence that refused to buckle. When the final whistle blew, the dream of lifting the King’s Cup had slipped away once again. Yet moments later, the captain gathered his teammates, offering words not of blame, but of belief to motivate a crestfallen side. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "We stand tall, learn, and move forward together."
Glory continues to elude the king of goals
Since his headline-grabbing move to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has delivered moments of brilliance, but major silverware remains painfully elusive. His lone triumph so far came in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. But beyond that, heartbreak has followed as Al-Nassr have stumbled in multiple finals, including domestic cup defeats and early exits from continental tournaments. The club has yet to capture the Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup, or Super Cup under Ronaldo’s watch. For a player decorated with five Champions League titles, one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid, such near-misses sting deeply.
A rare day off for Ronaldo
Even at 40, Ronaldo’s fire burns brighter than ever. He has been relentless in his pursuit of the 1000-goal mark, a personal milestone that he has set for himself to achieve. However, on Tuesday evening, he couldn't get his act together. He made five attempts to score, but only one of them tested the goalkeeper. His influence in the attacking third was minimal as he was able to create just one scoring opportunity, the assist to Gabriel and even failed to complete one successful dribble or cross. It was a rare off-day for a player who has been in prolific form this season, scoring six goals in six Saudi Pro League matches. He is hungry for more, and earlier this month, at the Portugal Football Globe Awards, Ronaldo made his ambitions clear after receiving the inaugural Prestige Award.
"I want to keep playing for a few years, not many, I have to be honest," he admitted. "I want to thank all my team-mates, for having learned from all of them - and even from this younger generation as well. For me, it's a privilege to be with you. People, especially my family, say, 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?' But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when it's over, I'll leave feeling fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but I try to enjoy the few I have to the fullest."
Al-Nassr still leading the way in the Pro League
Despite the disappointment, Al-Nassr’s season is far from over. Under Jorge Jesus, the team has been dominant in the Saudi Pro League, sitting top of the table with 18 points. They are three clear of second-placed Al-Taawoun and a comfortable eight ahead of defending champions Al-Ittihad, the very side that knocked them out of the cup. Their next challenge comes this Saturday at home against Al Feiha, a chance to bounce back on the winning track and to set a reminder that their title chase remains firmly in motion.
