Cristiano Ronaldo has earned one final shot at World Cup glory with superb Portugal form despite woeful Euro 2024 displays

The tears began to flow down Ronaldo's cheeks as soon as the full-time whistle blew at the Al Thumama Stadium stadium in Doha on the night of December 10, 2022. The Portugal captain was so upset that he couldn't even bring himself to acknowledge the Seleccao's supporters. The pain was too great. So great, in fact, that he wasn't able to address his country's shock quarter-final exit at the hands of Morocco until the following day - and even then only in a social media post.

"To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career," he wrote on Instagram. "In my five appearances at World Cups over 16 years, always playing alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I have given my all. I left everything I had on the pitch. I'll never shrink from a battle and I have never given up on that dream. Unfortunately, that dream ended yesterday." And not in a way that Ronaldo could palate.

He had arrived in Qatar characteristically confident of not only silencing his critics after a shamefully shambolic end to his second spell at Manchester United, but also winning the one trophy to have eluded him. However, he departed in much the same manner as his Old Trafford exit, with his reputation tarnished by public displays of petulance and reports that he had privately threatened to leave the Portuguese camp after being dropped for the last-16 clash with Switzerland - which Fernando Santos' side won 6-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos.

"I just want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant," Ronaldo wrote in his social media post. "I was always just one more player fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my team-mates and my country."

"For now," he added, "there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, we have to let time be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions."

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF), for their part, concluded that it was "the right moment to start a new cycle" with a new coach - but there was to be no new captain.