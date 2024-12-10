Cristiano Ronaldo-Portugal-20241012Getty Images
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo backed to 'play deep into his forties' and smash 1,000 goal milestone as Al-Nassr star's former Man Utd team-mate hails 'outstanding' achievement of beating Brazil legend Pele

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCPortugalWorld Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is being backed to “play deep into his forties” while also smashing through the 1,000-goal target that he continues to chase down.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All-time great is still going strong at 39
  • Intends to reach 1,000 goals before retiring
  • Expected to go on and make more history
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱