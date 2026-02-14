Cristiano Ronaldo back with a bang! Al-Nassr captain scores on return to Saudi side after ending transfer protest

Ronaldo was restored to Al-Nassr’s starting XI for Saturday’s Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Fateh, captaining the side after sitting out the club’s previous two league fixtures.

The 39-year-old had missed games against Al-Ittihad and Al-Riyadh earlier this month, with reports indicating his absence was a deliberate boycott linked to dissatisfaction over the club’s transfer activity. Ronaldo had been frustrated that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) did not significantly strengthen Al-Nassr during the recent window while rivals Al-Hilal continued to invest heavily, including deals involving his old strike partner.

Talks were held this week and, according to reports, the key issues were addressed. These supposedly included overdue salary payments and the restoration of greater operational control to Al-Nassr’s executives. Following those developments, the forward agreed to return to action.

The Saudi Pro League also issued a statement addressing the situation, saying: "Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club."