Getty Images
Blow for Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr slapped with another transfer ban by FIFA ahead of January window
FIFA sanction lands ahead of January window
Unlike standard bans that specify a fixed number of transfer windows, Al-Nassr’s entry is marked simply as "until lifted", leaving the duration uncertain. That ambiguity has fuelled concern in Riyadh, particularly with squad planning for the second half of the season already underway. Al-Nassr are not alone in facing sanctions, with fellow Saudi clubs Al Shabab, Damac and Al Riyadh also appearing on FIFA’s list.
- Getty Image/ Goal AR
A familiar problem for the Riyadh club
This is not uncharted territory for Al-Nassr. In July 2023, only months after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the club were hit with a similar registration ban. That earlier punishment stemmed from financial irregularities linked to the signing of Ahmed Musa from Leicester City in 2018. Musa joined Al-Nassr in a £14m ($18.75m) deal and went on to win the league, before departing in 2020. However, FIFA later ruled that Al-Nassr had failed to settle £390,000 in performance-related add-ons owed to Leicester. Despite warnings issued as early as 2021, the payment was not completed on time, triggering a registration ban. On that occasion, the club resolved matters swiftly by paying around €2m, prompting FIFA to lift the sanction before it extended across multiple windows. Whether history will repeat itself remains unclear, but the precedent suggests the issue is likely financial rather than sporting, and potentially solvable once outstanding obligations are met.
Ronaldo’s influence remains undimmed
While uncertainty surrounds recruitment, Al-Nassr’s on-pitch ambitions continue to be driven by Ronaldo. At 40, the Portuguese forward remains the focal point of the team, delivering 11 goals and two assists in just 12 appearances this season. His impact extends far beyond statistics, shaping standards within the squad. Team-mate Mohamed Simakan recently spoke openly about the effect of sharing a dressing room with one of football’s most recognisable figures. The defender highlighted Ronaldo’s relentless discipline and leadership, describing the daily lessons he receives from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. That influence has become central to Al-Nassr’s identity, with younger players compelled to match his professionalism.
"If someone had told me at the start of my career: 'You'll play with Cristiano Ronaldo'? I would have said: 'That's impossible! We're not the same age.' When I started, he was at the end of his career," Simakan admitted.
"I won't lie to you, what he brings me in terms of discipline, work, and leadership is incredible. Cristiano gives me so much advice."
Ronaldo’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, yet speculation continues that his career may stretch even further. With the symbolic landmark of 1,000 career goals still within reach, and long-term ambitions that include potentially sharing a pitch with his eldest son, the idea of Ronaldo playing into his mid-40s no longer seems unrealistic.
- Getty Images
World Cup farewell on the horizon
One certainty, however, is his international timeline. Ronaldo has already confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, he acknowledged his age but insisted his sharpness remained intact, describing the final phase of his career as something to be embraced rather than feared.
He told CNN: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old. I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team. Let's be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years. I'm enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it's really soon, because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything. I have many records. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."
Ronaldo will be back in action on December 24 in the AFC Champions League Two Group Stage encounter against Al-Zawraa.
