Cristiano Ronaldo, where are you?! Al-Nassr dumped out of King's Cup by 10-man Al-Ittihad thanks to Karim Benzema & Houssem Aoaur goals

Al-Nassr started the game on top and dominated possession, but somewhat against the run of play, it was Al-Ittihad who broke the deadlock. From a quick counter-attack, Moussa Diaby exchanged a one-two with Benzema near the centre circle before making a dart towards the right flank. Diaby soon found Benzema with an inch-perfect cross as the ex-Real Madrid star entered the box from the left side and scored past Bento to break the deadlock.

Ronaldo was well marked and remained until the half-hour mark when the Al-Nassr star received a through ball from Angelo Gabriel. Ronaldo entered the box from the left side before a cross in the middle, which was deflected by an Al-Ittihad defender and fell in front of Gabriel. The former Chelsea player took a first-time shot which went past the goalkeeper.

On the stroke of half-time, Al-Ittihad restored their lead as Houssem Aouar followed a through ball and entered the box before wiggling past his marker and finding the back of the net with a brilliant strike.

Ronaldo and Co went all guns blazing right from the kick off in the second half as Jorge Jesus' side looked desperate for an equaliser. Al-Ittihad dealt a major blow at the start of the game after the break as they were reduced to 10 men following Ahmed Al Julaydan's sending off for a poor challenge on Aiman Yahya.

Al-Nassr further increased their intensity as the game reached its climax, however, a strong defensive performance from the visitors denied them from scoring the much-needed equaliser. Jesus' side will be back in action in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday as they take on Al Feiha at home.