Soham Mukherjee

The title race isn't over yet! Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr given big boost as Neymar-less Al-Hilal throw away two-goal lead to suffer first Saudi Pro League defeat in 18 months

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have been given a big boost in the title race as Al-Hilal suffer first defeat in 18 months in the Saudi Pro League.

  • Al-Hilal beaten 3-2 by Al-Khaleej
  • Gave away a 2-0 lead to lose the match
  • Still have a six-point lead over Al-Nassr
