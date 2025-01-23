Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr join PSG in race for £80m-rated striker Jhon Duran's signature

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly set their sights on Jhon Duran and will battle Paris Saint-Germain for the £80 million-rated striker.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Duran in demand after Aston Villa heroics

PSG & Al-Nassr are vying for his signature

Villa have rejected €75m offer from PSG Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱