Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be A-list 'icon who loves hair' to give fresh trim to The United Strand as Man Utd's wait for five straight wins goes on

The United Strand is back to square one, as his bouffant grows ever larger, with there no end in sight when it comes to a rather questionable challenge. He has, however, become infamous in his own right, with suggestions being made as to who should eventually shear his overgrown locks.

Ex-United striker Louis Saha has joined that debate, with the Frenchman telling OLBG: "There is hope (for The United Strand). That's a funny one to be honest. If you have more pressure with fans who are doing stuff like this, I think it's good.

"I can see that there is a need for results and to be serious on that point. The consistency is extremely important so the fans have a point here. I think when you look at over the years, the big icons who love doing the hair, there is no bigger name than Cristiano Ronaldo. He should come and shave his new haircut."