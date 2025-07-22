Cristiana Girelli: Italy's revitalised veteran out to end Lionesses Euro 2025 dream in England semi-final

Winner of last season's Serie A Golden Boot at the age of 35, the Juventus striker is now at the forefront of the Azzurre's incredible summer

Major tournaments are a great stage for players to introduce themselves to the wider world, with youngsters so often announcing themselves as stars of the future and ones to watch with performances under the highest of pressure. But one of the most heart-warming features of the 2025 European Championship has been the regularity with which long-standing icons of different nations have had their moments in the spotlight.

Lucy Bronze is a great example. The full-back enjoyed a breakout tournament when England reached the last four of the 2015 Women's World Cup and has been a key player in the run of six successive major tournament semi-finals that started, so it was fitting that she was such an inspiring figure in the remarkable comeback against Sweden in last week's quarter-finals, aged 33.

Jess Fishlock, meanwhile, is the greatest women's footballer Wales have ever produced, as well as being one of the best players in the history of the NWSL, the U.S. top-flight, but it long looked like she'd never play in a major international tournament. Thus after helping to finally drag Wales over the line in qualifying, having contemplated retirement in an emotional and often heart-breaking journey to that point, it was amazing to see her score the Dragons' first-ever goal on this stage - and provide a great assist as they bowed out against England.

But the best story of this kind during Euro 2025 has come in the form of Cristiana Girelli. Twelve years on from her senior international debut, the striker looks to be almost better than ever at 35 years old, with her goals having helped Italy put back-to-back group-stage exits at major tournaments behind them during an incredible run to the semi-finals, where they will take on the defending champions, England.