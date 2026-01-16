Getty Images
Crisis at Crystal Palace! Oliver Glasner confirms he will LEAVE club at end of season as £20m offer accepted for Marc Guehi from Man City
Double blow for Crystal Palace
At a press conference on Friday, Glasner announced he had told the club of his intention to leave at the end of the season.
"A decision has already been taken, months ago,” Glasner said. "I had a meeting with Steve [Parish, chairman] in October, the international break. We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It's the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. But now it's important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.
"I told Steve [that] I’m looking for a new challenge. It’s my feeling after everything. I told him in October it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written that is not true it’s tough for me to respond. We have a great relationship and always talking what’s best for Palace."
Guehi has played last game for Palace
Glasner also revealed that Guehi would not be in their matchday squad to face Sunderland on Saturday as he is finalising terms of a £20m switch to Man City, with talks between the two clubs having advanced over the last 24 hours. "His move is at the final stages," Glasner admitted, meaning Guehi's last game for the club was their shock 2-1 defeat to non-league side Macclesfield in the FA Cup.
Guehi's status as an impending free agent saw him garner interest from European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. As clubs abroad, they were able to hold discussions with the defender immediately over a summer Bosman deal, while English clubs would have to wait and negotiate with Palace first. Nevertheless, Man City have acted swiftly to beat the queue.
Liverpool were extremely close to signing Guehi on deadline day of the summer 2025 window, with the England international having undergone a medical. However, Palace were unable to find a replacement before the window shut and decided to pull the plug on Guehi's exit.
Glasner to become rivals with Guehi? Man Utd links dismissed
After Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United at the start of January, Glasner immediately was linked as a top contender for the Old Trafford job. Michael Carrick has been named as head coach until the end of the season, with the Red Devils set to resume their search for a long-term appointment in the summer.
However, Glasner claimed he has not held talks with any other club and his focus is on completing the season with Palace. "I haven’t spoken to any other club," he said. "I told the players, promised them, I will give my best to get the points record. We will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.
"We will do our best. For the players alone it’s tough but together it’s possible. I will do everything to bring another trophy to Selhurst and play the best Premier League season ever."
What next for Crystal Palace?
Elsewhere on Friday, Palace discovered their Conference League knockout round play-off opponents, being drawn against Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar. They will return to Premier League action on Saturday away at Sunderland, looking to end a run of nine games without a win in all competitions. The south Londoners remain in the market for squad reinforcements and have already signed Brennan Johnson from Tottenham this month.
