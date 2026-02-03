Getty Images Sport
‘Created more hatred' - Russia’s ban from football should 'definitely' be lifted, says FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Infantino calls for immediate Russian reintegration
Infantino has firmly stated his desire to see Russia readmitted to the global footballing fold, despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine which led to their suspension in February 2022. Speaking to Sky News, the FIFA chief argued that the continued isolation of the Russian Football Union was counter-productive to the sport’s mission of unity.
When asked directly if he would look to lift the ban, Infantino was unequivocal. "We have to. Definitely," he replied. His reasoning centres on the belief that the sanctions have failed to influence the geopolitical landscape. "Because this ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred," he explained.
Infantino went further, suggesting a radical overhaul of FIFA’s governance to prevent similar suspensions in the future. He proposed that the governing body should "enshrine in our statutes" a rule stating that no country should ever be banned from playing football "because of the acts of their political leaders."
He argued that maintaining sporting ties is essential, stating that "having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help" and that "somebody needs to keep the ties open."
Ukraine slams 'infantile' comments as opposition mounts
The reaction to Infantino’s comments was immediate and scathing, particularly from Ukraine. Matvii Bidnyi, the Ukrainian sports minister, issued a furious statement condemning the FIFA president’s stance.
"Gianni Infantino’s words sound irresponsible — not to say infantile," Bidnyi said. "They detach football from the reality in which children are being killed."
While Infantino’s personal desire for reintegration is clear, the practical reality of lifting the ban remains complex. There are currently no plans for the FIFA Council to vote on the matter, primarily due to intense opposition from UEFA member nations. In 2023, FIFA attempted to lift the ban at Under-17 level, but the decision proved unworkable in practice. Major nations including England, Poland, Sweden, and Ukraine publicly stated they would refuse to fulfill fixtures against Russian teams, rendering qualification for tournaments impossible.
Infantino also revealed his opposition to a ban on Israel, reinforcing his view that football should remain separate from political conflicts.
FIFA boss defends controversial Trump 'peace prize'
Beyond the Russia issue, Infantino launched a staunch defence of his relationship with Donald Trump. The FIFA president faced widespread ridicule in December when he created a specific "FIFA Peace Prize" to award to the American leader during the draw for the 2026 World Cup.
Insiders have suggested the award was fabricated solely to flatter Trump, with no shortlist or consultation process. However, Infantino insisted that the gesture was entirely appropriate. "Objectively, he deserves it," Infantino said. "He was instrumental in resolving conflicts and saving thousands of lives."
He dismissed critics of the award, citing support from Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, and questioned the logic of those calling for a boycott of the 2026 tournament - hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico - due to Trump’s immigration policies. Infantino noted that while political boycotts are mooted, there have been no calls for a commercial boycott, implying a double standard in how the tournament is being viewed.
Apology offered for 'light-hearted' dig at British supporters
Finally, Infantino moved to quell a dispute with British football fans following comments he made last month regarding the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The FIFA president had joked that "for the first time in history… no Brit was arrested" during the tournament, adding: "Imagine! This is something really, really special."
The comments drew sharp criticism from the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), who accused him of making a "cheap joke" based on outdated stereotypes while ignoring the real issues of ticket affordability and fan treatment.
Infantino apologised for the comment, clarifying that it was "meant to be more of a light-hearted remark" rather than a malicious slight. He pivoted to praise the efforts made by English authorities and fans in recent years to tackle football violence, attempting to smooth relations ahead of the next global showpiece in North America.
