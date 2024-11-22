'I created a monster' - Sepp Blatter explains how football is being 'sold-out' and 'going in the wrong direction' as ex-FIFA boss regrets vast amount of money in the game
Sepp Blatter admitted that he has "created a monster" in FIFA and regretted that football is being sold-out and is "going in the wrong direction".
- Blatter led FIFA for 17 years until 2015
- Governing body has become a commercial behemoth
- Former president regrets the direction FIFA is heading