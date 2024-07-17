'Better than a cow field' - Wrexham star reveals how pre-season tour gives team 'five per cent more' as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side head for North America
Wrexham star Jordan Davies has waxed lyrical about the facilities his team-mates will use for training ahead of their North America pre-season tour.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham's pre-season underway
- Heading to North America for tour
- Davies blown away by base training facilities