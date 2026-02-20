Could Lens really win Ligue 1? How France's surprise package are standing up to PSG in title race

Sage is obviously determined to play down talk of a title triumph, pointing out that PSG, as they proved last season, are "an extraordinary team" capable of sweeping all before them between now and the end of the season. "As soon as PSG put their foot down in the final stretch, it's possible we won't see them again," the Lens coach said.
Sage also argued that Luis Enrique's side are only beatable if "they aren't PSG". But that's the thing: Le Classique aside, PSG haven't really looked like themselves for a significant chunk of the season.
There are obviously a number of reasons for that, chief among them the fatigue and injuries caused by competing on so many fronts for all of 2025. However, Dembele rather revealingly claimed just a week after heralding PSG's return to form that the main problem was some of his colleagues were no longer playing with the same selfless attitude.
"Last season, we put the club first, before thinking about ourselves, and I think we need to get back to that," the Ballon d'Or winner warned after last week's shock loss at Rennes. "We're in the second half of the season, and it's Paris Saint-Germain that should come first, not individual players, because if we play on our own on the field, it won't work. We won't win the titles we want."
There is, then, at least a glimmer of hope for Lens, even if Sage is staying grounded by arguing that his team would have to defeat the champions in April's head-to-head to have any chance of dethroning them.
"I've never beaten PSG before," the 46-year-old said, "but if that could happen on April 12th, that wouldn't be bad!" Indeed, were Lens to win that particular showdown at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, even Sage might actually start thinking about the title.