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Karim Malim
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Conviction is not the end: 4 scenarios threatening the Premier League after Manchester City's disaster

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Points deduction, relegation, or compensation worth millions?

The long-awaited ruling in Manchester City's financial charges case did not close one of the longest-running sagas in Premier League history. It has thrown open a new phase, more complex and more contentious than anything that came before.

Years of investigations and hearings have finally produced a verdict: the independent commission that examined the case found Manchester City guilty of most of the financial breaches levelled against them. Here lies the paradox. Reaching that outcome settled nothing and simply shifted the fight to fresh ground. What will the punishment be? When will it land? And will the case ever reach a decisive conclusion at all?

Two years and 10 days after the hearings began, and 1,329 days after the charges were brought, the focus has moved beyond the substance of the verdict. Everyone now wants to know what it means for Manchester City, for the Premier League table, and even for rival clubs who may feel they were harmed by the breaches at the heart of it all.

Neither the Premier League nor Manchester City has officially confirmed the details of the ruling, which makes the whole affair stranger still. "The Athletic" revealed the details of the case, before "BBC Sport" confirmed the ruling had been sent to club officials during the week. To view the file, they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The commission's ruling was meant to be the defining moment. Every indication now suggests it was merely the end of the first phase.



Manchester City can still lodge an appeal. The Premier League has said nothing publicly about the details of the ruling, while the club has confined itself to insisting that "the process is still ongoing", a clear signal that it does not consider the case closed.

Uncertainty now grips the Premier League. Clubs and fans alike must wait for the next step, for the possible punishment, for when it will be issued and how it will be enforced.

A points deduction looms as one of the strongly touted possibilities given the seriousness of the charges. Yet that remains tied to the punishment and appeal procedures, especially as Manchester City have held firm throughout the past years in rejecting the charges brought against them.

The scale of the punishment is only half the problem. Its timing could have significant effects on the entire competition.

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    The first scenario: no penalty this season

    One scenario on the table is that the punishment won't be announced during the current season. That may sound strange, but it's far from impossible given the nature of the case and its complexities.

    In theory, working out the punishment should move faster than proving the violations. That isn't guaranteed. Manchester City deny the charges, so the case demands a dedicated hearing before the independent commission to determine any sanction.

    According to "BBC Sport", it could take months before a punishment hearing takes place, and the final decision may not land before the appeal proceedings wrap up.

    By then, a wide range of punishments will be in play, from financial fines and points deductions right through to the possibility of relegation to a lower division.

    This is a different picture from the Chelsea case English football saw earlier. The London club took the initiative to report their own violations and admit to them, which opened the door to negotiating the punishment with the Premier League.

    City could, in theory, follow the same path by admitting responsibility and negotiating a sanction. That option might prove easier for the league, but the scenario looks distant given the club's insistence on denying the violations over many years.

    Why might the punishment be harsh?

    The sensitivity of the case lies in the number and nature of the violations attributed to Manchester City. Everton were previously docked six points after their original 10-point deduction was reduced on appeal, before a further two-point deduction in another case relating to the profitability and sustainability rules. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, lost four points from their tally.

    But the violations City have been found guilty of, according to the information in the case, dwarf those files for number and complexity. Seven charges relate to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules, alongside five more linked to UEFA competitions.

    Allegations also cover the inflation of sponsorship revenues and payments to players and coaches, plus a failure to cooperate with the investigations. That volume of files opens the door to a heavy punishment, possibly a significant points deduction that could reshape the competition if applied during the current season.

    The league title itself may enter the circle of controversy

    The crisis isn't only about City's fate. It stretches to the meaning of an entire season's results if the punishment is delayed. Should the campaign end without a sanction applied, despite a guilty verdict on most of the charges, a hugely sensitive question hangs over the integrity of the competition.

    What if City are crowned Premier League champions before the punishment lands? What if another team finishes in a relegation place when it would have stayed up had the points been stripped from City in the same season?

    Scenarios like these show the scale of the dilemma facing the league. A delayed punishment could touch the title race, the European places, the relegation fight, and even the identity of the champion.

    Applying the punishment retrospectively after the season has ended also looks unlikely, which makes time a fundamental factor in the case.

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    The second scenario: an immediate points deduction and the appeal begins

    The second possibility is that the punishment lands during the current season, with Manchester City lodging an appeal. Standard procedure sees a points deduction applied the moment it is issued, though the club keeps the right to appeal.

    This scenario could spark a fresh crisis if the punishment proves severe enough to leave Manchester City in a position that effectively looks like relegation. Stripping the club of its Premier League membership poses an even thornier question: how do you carry out such a punishment midway through a season?

    A huge financial fine remains on the table. Yet the scale of penalties handed down in other cases makes a points deduction one of the scenarios most closely tied to the current discussion.

    One question towers above the rest: "When will the punishment be issued, and how long will the appeal take?" The league usually asks the independent arbitration panel that hears disciplinary cases to fast-track proceedings, but the sheer complexity of the Manchester City file makes a swift, decisive outcome hard to predict.

    Another possibility may surface too, slim as it is: the punishment's impact on the table is deferred until the appeal wraps up. Should that happen, clubs who feel wronged may object and demand it be applied immediately, in line with standard procedures.

  • Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The third scenario: resolving the appeal as quickly as possible

    Speed matters here. To protect the stability of the competition, the Premier League needs to resolve the appeal quickly, because every club must know exactly where Manchester City stand legally while this season's competitions are still being contested.

    West Bromwich Albion's case shows just how much damage delay can do. Their points deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability regulations only landed on 24 April last season.

    The team survived in the first division, but the punishment dragged them back into the relegation fight at a late stage and handed the other clubs in the danger zone a fresh burst of hope.

    Repeat that scenario with Manchester City and the fallout could stretch into the closing weeks of the season. That is the last thing the league association wants.

    Even swift procedures cannot guarantee the outcome. City could still win the appeal, just as they overturned a UEFA punishment back in July 2020, so a fresh verdict need not close the book at the appeal stage.

    Victory would give the club's supporters cause to celebrate. It would not, however, necessarily end the legal and media storm swirling around the file.

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    The fourth scenario: compensation could be the next battle

    The disciplinary chapter may be closed, but Manchester City could soon face a fresh legal battle from their Premier League rivals.

    Several clubs are weighing up legal advice on whether they can claim compensation, and sources suggest individual claims could be lodged against City. One prominent lawyer reckons those claims could instead be handled centrally through the league.

    Under Premier League rules, clubs can sue one another for compensation. The Everton and Burnley case has become a key precedent here, with Everton told to pay Burnley 35 million pounds over breaches of profitability and sustainability rules.

    Burnley's argument was simple: the breach cost them their place in the Premier League, and they wanted compensation for the losses tied to relegation. Everton are appealing. That case matters enormously for the City file because it lays out a template for what happens if other clubs decide to chase damages of their own.

    Nor is the door open only to the sides who finished directly behind City. The case documents reveal that clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have preserved their right to claim compensation for the past two years.

    Claims might stretch further still, reaching clubs that just missed out on Champions League qualification, fell short of European football altogether, or even dropped into a lower division.

    Prize money linked to final league positions is one obvious element of any damages. So too are the commercial revenues clubs could have banked had they finished higher.

    Kieran Maguire, a professor of football finance at the University of Liverpool, believes the aggrieved parties may frame the case as a "denial of opportunity". He also flagged real uncertainty over the statute of limitations, explaining that the point is not clearly spelled out in the traditional Premier League regulations. That grey area could hand City an opening for a legal challenge of their own.

    Things get even trickier around Champions League qualification. Reaching the competition was worth no less than 30 million pounds at one point, before rising by 2018 to roughly 60 or 70 million pounds in prize money alone.

    Prize money is only the start. The losses could also swallow up matchday ticket revenues, sponsors' bonuses and the bonuses players collect for qualifying for the Champions League. According to Maguire, those bonuses can account for around 25% of some players' income. Add it all up across several years and the picture changes completely, turning a simple points deduction or fine into an extraordinarily complex compensation file.


  • A long battle: the Premier League faces a real test

    The Manchester City case has reached the point of judgement, yet the curtain looks nowhere near coming down. The Premier League face several paths ahead. First comes the punishment, then the prospect of an appeal, and perhaps financial claims from other clubs, all wrapped in questions about the timing of each step and its impact on the competition.

    Points deductions. Fines. Appeals. Compensation. The possibility of revisiting previous results or standings. Every one of these files makes the case among the most complex the competition has ever faced.

    What did Manchester City do? That is no longer the only question. What happens to the Premier League once the verdict lands has become just as pressing. And when does this story finally end?

    Delay the decisions, and new parties will fancy their chances of entering the battle. The circle of claims widens. The harder it becomes to know where the repercussions of one of the longest cases in the history of English football will finally stop.