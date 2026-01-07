+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
United States v Colombia - 2025 SheBelieves CupGetty Images Sport
Celia Balf

'Continue our process' - USWNT headline 11th SheBelieves Cup as CONCACAF and CONMEBOL collide

The 2026 SheBelieves Cup will feature four teams: The USWNT, Argentina, Colombia and Canada and will be held across Nashville, Tenn., Columbus, Ohio and Harrison, N.J. The 2026 SheBelieves Cup games will be a trio of domestic games that will prove to be a proper preparation and test ahead of the qualifications for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

  • United States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves CupGetty Images Sport

    SheBelieves Cup returns

    The U.S. Women's National Team headline the 11th edition of the SheBelieves Cup, which returns this March with a top-tier international field that also includes Canada, Colombia, and Argentina.

    The four-team tournament will be staged across three U.S. cities. Play opens March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., before moving to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, on March 4. The tournament concludes March 7 with the finale at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

    The USWNT enter as the competition’s most decorated side, having won seven SheBelieves Cup titles overall. Their run of five consecutive championships ended in 2025, when Japan snapped the streak. Colombia will make their second appearance in the tournament, Canada their fourth, while Argentina return for just the second time after finishing fourth in 2021.

    • Advertisement
  • United States v Japan - 2025 SheBelieves CupGetty Images Sport

    The bigger picture

    It's a CONCACAF vs. CONMEBOL style tournament as the Americans welcome Argentina, Canada and Colombia. In terms of world rankings, the USWNT are second in the world, with Canada filtering in at 10th, Colombia 20th, and Argentina 30th. 

    Emma Hayes' side and Canada are the top two teams in the CONCACAF region, and they will be up against two semifinalists from the 2025 Copa América Feminina. Colombia ended up winning on penalty kicks before falling to Brazil in the final of the tournament. 

    DateMatchVenueCityKickoff
    March 1Canada vs. ColombiaGEODIS ParkNashville, Tenn.1:00 p.m. CT
    March 1USA vs. ArgentinaGEODIS ParkNashville, Tenn.4:00 p.m. CT
    March 4Argentina vs. ColombiaScottsMiracle-Gro FieldColumbus, Ohio3:30 p.m. ET
    March 4USA vs. CanadaScottsMiracle-Gro FieldColumbus, Ohio6:30 p.m. ET
    March 7Canada vs. ArgentinaSports Illustrated StadiumHarrison, N.J.12:30 p.m. ET
    March 7USA vs. ColombiaSports Illustrated StadiumHarrison, N.J.3:30 p.m. ET
  • Emma Hayes, Rose Lavelle USWNTGetty Images

    'These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027'

    Hayes will be leading the Americans for the second time in this tournament. 

    “These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027," Hayes said in a press release. "And of course we’ll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year, so when focusing on our continued preparations and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup is of great value.

     “Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • United States v Colombia - 2025 SheBelieves CupGetty Images Sport

    What's next?

    The SheBelieves Cup will be the second event for the USWNT in 2026 as the team will come together for a January training camp in Los Angeles ahead of matches against Paraguay and Chile across Southern California.

0