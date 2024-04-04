What a comeback from Man Utd! Erik ten Hag's team pull level against Chelsea after Moises Caicedo gifts Alejandro Garnacho goal and Bruno Fernandes heads in equaliser
Moises Caicedo's error paved the way for a Manchester United comeback at Chelsea through quickfire goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.
- Caicedo error leads to Garnacho goal
- Bruno finishes off flowing Man Utd move
- Chelsea throw away 2-0 lead at home