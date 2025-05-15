This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day GalaGetty Images Entertainment
Siddhant Lazar

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen and goalkeeping coach Chris Sharpe catch up with USMNT legend Tim Howard

Major League SoccerColorado RapidsT. HowardZ. Steffen

The MLS legend made an appearance at his old stomping grounds, posing for photographs with Rapids keeper Steffen and their goalkeeping coach

  • Howard poses with Steffen after Rapids arrive in San Diego
  • Longtime goalkeeper coach Chris Sharpe facilitates reunion between USMNT stars
  • Meeting highlights Colorado's tradition of elite American goalkeeping talent
