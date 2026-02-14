Getty Images Sport
Cole Palmer's Valentine's Day getaway! Chelsea star jets off to Dubai while team-mates make Hull trip
Palmer's romantic getaway
Chelsea midfielder Palmer opted for a change of scenery on Valentine's Day, flying to Dubai with partner Olivia Holder while his team-mates secured a 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull on Friday night.
The England international did not travel with the squad and instead headed to the Middle East for a brief winter break. Holder documented the trip on Instagram, sharing photos from their hotel that quickly circulated online. One image showed Palmer appearing in the mirror reflection behind Holder as she posed holding a bouquet of roses. Another displayed a selection of gifts, including a Chanel handbag, suggesting a lavish first Valentine's Day together after the couple began dating late last year.
The pair were also reported to have spent an evening at GAL in Dubai, a high-end restaurant specialising in Turkish-Mediterranean cuisine.
Trip causes stir on social media
Holder continued to post throughout the getaway, including a beachside picture of her relaxing on a sun lounger with Palmer standing a short distance away in the background. The venue the couple visited is known for luxury dining, with Japanese wagyu beef reportedly costing around £800.
Palmer has kept a relatively private public profile since his rise to stardom at Chelsea, so the posts offered a rare glimpse into his personal life. Supporters' reaction online was a mix of amusement and curiosity, largely acknowledging the midfielder had been granted time off rather than skipping a fixture.Instagram
Palmer on minute management
Chelsea staff have been managing Palmer's workload in recent weeks. He played no part against Hull and the decision was not disciplinary, but precautionary from head coach Liam Rosenior.
The 22-year-old has experienced a stop-start season due to minor injuries and the club are keen to keep him fully fit for the closing months of the campaign, as the Blues fight for the Champions League places. A short break away from training was viewed internally as beneficial. He is expected to return to Cobham next week and rejoin preparations ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Palmer scored from the penalty spot against Leeds last time out but also missed a late opportunity to win the game, firing over from close range in stoppage time as Chelsea were pegged back by Daniel Farke's side.
Despite that setback, the Blues remain well placed in the table. They currently sit fifth, two points clear of Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification. Chelsea will be hoping that a refreshed Palmer can play a key role in the run-in.
Advertisement