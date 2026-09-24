Cole Palmer vs Morgan Rogers: Goal ‘competition’ at Chelsea is inevitable as ex-Blues striker sees benefits to ‘banter’ between superstar playmakers

Asked if the England duo occupy such a lofty standing, and what should be expected from them over the coming months, ex-Chelsea striker Cole - who was speaking in association with LiveScore Bet - told GOAL: “Their forward line is formidable. It's probably one of the best in the Premier League if you're going to look at it man-to-man on paper.

“You look at Morgan, he’s come in, I think he's a Chelsea fan as well from when he was young, and he's there with his mate, Cole Palmer, they've grown up knowing each other and playing with each other and understanding each other's game.

“You can see the camaraderie they have between each other, the banter they have between them. And that obviously will trickle down to the group to make everybody feel more comfortable.

“And that's just the off-field stuff. Now when you go on the field, they're both trying to probe, trying to make things happen, trying to create goals, score goals. And I'm sure there'll be a competition with each other as well to see how many goals they can score this season.

“You saw in an interview, both of them having a slight banter with each other, a slight dig at each other, saying ‘how the hell did he get man of the match?’ I think it was in the cup game [against Leeds]. I think Rogers created about four goals and Cole Palmer got two goals. So he was kind of upset about ‘how did he get it!’ So that's the kind of banter you want in the dressing room. And it's nice to see it on the screens as well. It shows that the players have character and that they're happy.

“But it's not their fault why they keep on conceding goals. They can only do their job. And they're not always going to come up trumps. But if they don't come up trumps and you're conceding goals, then their job gets put in question as well. But really and truly, it's not just their job to score all the goals. And if you've got a leaky defence, sometimes you have to score more than you let in. And it's their job, but it's not all their responsibility.

“There has to be a bit of balance. I hope they can sort that out as soon as possible. Otherwise, it might affect the mood in the camp going forward. So that needs to be rectified.”