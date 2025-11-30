Cole Palmer to miss World Cup 2026?! England drop selection hint in 'worrying sign' for Chelsea talisman

It has been a rollercoaster week for Palmer and the injury updates which have come from Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Midweek, Palmer was still recovering in a protective boot, by Friday he was in contention for the crunch London derby clash with Arsenal.

Ahead of the game with Barcelona, Maresca said: "Yes, Cole is wearing a (protective) boot. We don’t know when he will be back but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball, and the feeling (for him) is good. At the moment, we are only looking at tomorrow’s game. It’s a Champions League game against Barcelona, that is our focus, and then we will look ahead to Arsenal. I don’t think he will be available for these two games, but he is doing well."

But during his Friday press conference, he confirmed Palmer is ready to face the Gunners. Speaking to reporters, he said: "He is available for both (to start and to play). (His return will elevate the squad) A lot. As you said, he's probably our best player. We are happy he is back. We need to give him time to make sure he's 100 per cent fit. He has done fantastically in the past, and there is no doubt he will do fantastically in the future."