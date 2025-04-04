'Haven't received the receipt!' - Cole Palmer ignites cold war with Valencia star Diego Lopez after trying to trademark iconic goal celebration
Cole Palmer has ignited a cold war with Valencia star Diego Lopez after trying to trademark his iconic "cold" goal celebration.
- Palmer is famous for his "cold" celebration
- Has applied to the EU Intellectual Property Office to trademark it
- Lopez has hit back at Palmer for his actions