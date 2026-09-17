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Cole Palmer set for England recall as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name Three Lions squad for Nations League fixtures
Palmer finds form under Alonso
According to The Sun, Palmer is expected to be the headline inclusion when Tuchel names his England squad on Friday for four Nations League fixtures against Spain, Croatia, and a home-and-away double-header against the Czech Republic. The versatile attacker suffered the disappointment of being left out of the World Cup squad following a dip in form last term, but he has responded emphatically under the guidance of new Blues boss Xabi Alonso.
His potential return comes on the back of an explosive start to the campaign, with the Chelsea star registering two goals and two assists in his first four Premier League appearances. This stellar form provides a timely boost for Tuchel, who is looking to move past a summer that ended in a semi-final defeat to eventual finalists Argentina - a tournament where England finished third despite scrutiny over the German's tactical approach in the knockout stages.
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Tuchel targets youth injection
Beyond the potential return of Palmer, Tuchel is expected to integrate several rising stars as he begins a new cycle for the national team. Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, 18, and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, 23, are both high on the manager's list for the upcoming fixtures. The pair were part of a four-man group that joined the senior team for their pre-World Cup prep camp, where Ngumoha made his debut aged just 17 as a substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand in Florida.
Reflecting on his selection philosophy during a recent conversation with former England striker Daniel Sturridge, Tuchel made his intentions clear regarding the next generation. The 53-year-old coach said: 'I'm excited to have new young players that we can bring into camp and they can learn.'
Absentees and injury concerns
While Palmer returns, several established names will be missing from the squad list due to fitness issues. Inter Milan defender John Stones is officially ruled out with a thigh injury, while his club team-mate Djed Spence and defender Dan Burn have both struggled with fitness this season. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is not expected to be recalled to the national setup, having previously expressed he was 'shocked and gutted' to be left out of the World Cup squad.
The goalkeeping department also presents a headache for the coaching staff. With Dean Henderson sidelined by an ankle injury and both Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale currently lacking regular minutes at club level, Tuchel may be forced to look elsewhere for cover. Coventry City's Carl Rushworth is reportedly in line for his first senior call-up.
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England's Nations League history
England's best finish in the Nations League came in the inaugural 2018-19 edition, where they secured third place. After featuring in League B last season, the Three Lions successfully earned immediate promotion back to the top tier for the current campaign.
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