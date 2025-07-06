Cole Palmer's best friend! Chelsea star admits to leaning on Blues team-mate after tough year at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has revealed the crucial support he’s received from team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo after a testing 2025 at Stamford Bridge. Despite a strong start to the campaign, Palmer struggled with form and pressure in the second half of the campaign but has credited the centre-back for being a constant source of encouragement on and off the pitch.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Palmer reveals support from Adarabioyo

Celebrated Palmeiras goal with his teammate

Lots of expectation placed on Palmer at Chelsea Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱