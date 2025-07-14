'I was a bit confused' - Cole Palmer admits to being baffled by President Donald Trump's unexpected presence on trophy podium as Chelsea lifted Club World Cup

Cole Palmer has admitted that he was left confused by Donald Trump's presence on the trophy podium at the Club World Cup final. The U.S. president handed over the trophy to Chelsea players after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain. However, he did not leave the podium after completing his duties, instead lingering next to Blues captain Reece James as he held the silverware aloft.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Palmer left confused by Trump's presence during celebrations

U.S. president handed over trophy

Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 to lift Club World Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱