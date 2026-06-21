Cody Gakpo thriving in 'different freedom' with Netherlands after Liverpool winger puts on masterclass vs Sweden

Liverpool supporters are well-acquainted with the sight of Gakpo cutting inside from the left flank, but the end product at Anfield has often lacked the devastating precision he displays on the international stage. Against Sweden, he was ruthless, finding the bottom corner with a piercing strike that exemplified his confidence in Ronald Koeman's system. With 23 goals in 52 caps, Gakpo is currently maintaining a scoring rate for his country that far outstrips his recent club form.

While he was a vital cog in Arne Slot’s Premier League title-winning side in 2024-25, his clinical edge has occasionally deserted him on Merseyside. Last season, he managed just nine goals across 52 appearances, a stark contrast to his efficiency at the World Cup. It seems the "World Cup Gakpo" phenomenon is very much real, as the former PSV man continues to save his Man of the Match performances for the grandest stage of them all.