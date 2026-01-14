'I didn’t know I was coming to coach a nursery!' - Xabi Alonso scolded Real Madrid players in 'cry of desperation' due to tactical struggles in training

While the official end of Alonso’s reign at Madrid came this week following a Spanish Super Cup defeat, reports emerging from Spain suggest the manager had emotionally checked out months prior. According to Marca, the "divorce" between the former Bayer Leverkusen boss and the star-studded Los Blancos dressing room already appeared evident in early November, hidden behind the walls of the Valdebebas training complex.

The tension, which had been simmering due to a clash of styles and personalities, eventually reached a boiling point during a routine session. It was here that Alonso, usually the picture of cool composure on the touchline, snapped. Faced with a squad that he felt was ignoring his instructions and lacking the required intensity, he delivered the withering line: "I didn’t know I was coming to coach a nursery!"

This was not, as sources indicate, a standard motivational tactic or a heat-of-the-moment outburst designed to spark a reaction. Instead, it is described as a "cry of desperation," born of exhaustion and boredom. Alonso had grown tired of the perceived immaturity of his players, who responded with whispering, bad attitudes and a reluctance to embrace the high demands of his coaching philosophy.