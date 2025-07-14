Club World Cup Team of the Tournament: Champions Chelsea dominate GOAL's best XI as two brilliant Brazilians with Stamford Bridge links also make the cut

Enzo Maresca's men pulled off a sensational upset by routing heavy favourites Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's final in New Jersey

Everyone tuned in or turned up to watch Sunday's Club World Cup final fully expecting to see Paris Saint-Germain formally crowned the best team on the planet right now. However, Chelsea crashed the coronation party, with the Blues beating the reigning European champions 3-0 at a packed MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Cole Palmer was the undoubted star of the show, scoring two goals and creating another for Joao Pedro. The attacker's dynamic display resulted in him being presented with not only the man of the match award, but also the Golden Ball.

Unsurprisingly, Palmer also makes GOAL's team of the tournament but who else has been included? Chelsea may account for half of our picks but there's also room in our all-star selection for players from beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain, surprise packages Fluminense and Palmeiras, and even Real Madrid...