Club World Cup group-stage draw: Man City to take on Juventus while Real Madrid face Saudi champions Al-Hilal - but Lionel Messi's Inter Miami avoid European giants

FIFA Club World CupL. MessiInter Miami CFReal MadridManchester City

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami would seem to have a kind group, while Man City will face the Italian powerhouse in next year's global club tournament

  • Inter Miami drawn in group with Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly
  • Real Madrid will play Neymar's Al Hilal
  • Tournament set to kick off in June 2025
