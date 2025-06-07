GOAL takes a look at knockout round matches that could deliver scintillating storylines ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup

Lionel Messi returning to the pitch against PSG? A battle of the world's two best strikers in Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe? A rematch of the famed 2012 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich?

They're matches that football fans around the world typically dream of being able to watch. However, this summer, they might be more than just dreams, depending on how things shake out in the Group Stages. With every hypothetical situation, though, comes a realistic possibility - and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup presents that to fans around the world this summer.

Thirty-two of the world's best clubs take to the United States for this summer's premier FIFA competition at the club level, and some juicy matches are on the cards in the opening stages. However, this is all about what could happen. Each side of the bracket has its heavyweights, expected favorites, and potential dark horse candidates. Come the knockout round, though, and anything could happen - including some potentially blistering affairs. Some potentially incredible storylines await...

GOAL examines five potential knockout matchups that would make great viewing.