'Very close to footballing immortality' - Gary Lineker reacts to Gareth Southgate's England exit just three weeks after 'sh*t' assessment of national team at Euro 2024
Gary Lineker has hailed Gareth Southgate for taking England “close to footballing immortality”, a matter of weeks after branding the same team “sh*t”.
- Three Lions suffered more final heartache
- Manager took in over 100 games at the helm
- Has walked away before contract expired