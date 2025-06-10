Claudio Ranieri explains why he rejected offer to coach Italy national team after Luciano Spalletti exit as Stefano Pioli emerges as new favourite
Claudio Ranieri has turned down the offer to manage the Italy national team, and Stefano Pioli has emerged as a favourite to take charge.
- Ranieri offered dual role of club and country
- The 73-year-old has turned down FIGC's offer
- National team to go after ex-AC Milan boss Pioli