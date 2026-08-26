Christopher Nkunku's first words as a new RB Leipzig player after arriving back in Germany on loan for €4 million, with an option to buy for €28 million: "When I heard about the opportunity to join Leipzig, I immediately wanted to accept. I’m very happy to be back here. I’m in very good shape and I want to help the team as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to play again in front of our fans at the Red Bull Arena."
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Christopher Nkunku is unveiled as a Leipzig player: "I’m in excellent shape. Ready to help the team, they have faith in me here"
“I felt the trust”
"My bond with the club is very special. Even after leaving the club, I continued to follow closely what was happening here. Now I am ready to open a new chapter in my time at Leipzig. During the talks, I sensed how much the people at the top still value me and how much faith they have in me. That is why Leipzig is the right place for me to give my best."
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