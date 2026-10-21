Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-FRANKFURTAFP
Translated by

Christopher Nkunku: “I want to stay at Leipzig for a long time, but it depends on Milan”

C. Nkunku
Transfers
AC Milan
RB Leipzig

The French striker has no doubts: he wants to stay in Germany next year too.

In a lengthy interview with SportBild Christopher Nkunku, the Leipzig striker, said he wants to stay in Germany rather than return to Italy to AC Milan, who own his registration until June 2030: "I'm very happy in Leipzig. I know the city and the club, and I'm comfortable with everything and everyone. It's a special place for me. I've experienced some very significant moments in my career and my life here. I've had four wonderful years, the fans are fond of me and the atmosphere is like a family. All of that means a lot to me. My future? We're only at the start of the season, if it were up to me, I'd stay for a long time. But in a situation like this, the two clubs have to reach an agreement; it doesn't depend only on me."

  • France in the sights

    He also wants to play for France again: "Zidane is a legend, the greatest footballer France has ever had. Everyone adores him. When I was little, he was one of my role models. I remember the 2006 World Cup very well. I want to return to the national team, there is no doubt about it."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
RMA

RMA

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

RBL

RBL

BOU

BOU

Europa League

22 Oct 2026

MIL

MIL